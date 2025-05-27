Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin goes down in price

The price of Iran’s new Bahar Azadi gold coin slightly decreased, selling for 732 million rials (about $1,257), amid ongoing currency fluctuations following the Central Bank’s adoption of a floating exchange rate system. The older coin version and smaller denominations also saw specific prices, reflecting the continued demand for gold coins minted since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

