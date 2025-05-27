Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin goes down in price
The price of Iran’s new Bahar Azadi gold coin slightly decreased, selling for 732 million rials (about $1,257), amid ongoing currency fluctuations following the Central Bank’s adoption of a floating exchange rate system. The older coin version and smaller denominations also saw specific prices, reflecting the continued demand for gold coins minted since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy