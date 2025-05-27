Azerbaijan evaluates "Khojaly" vessel's cargo traffic since commissioning

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. A year has passed since the commissioning of the "Khojaly" vessel, the first Handysize dry cargo vessel of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON), a source in ASCO told Trend.

Per the referenced data set, a total of seven transnational maritime expeditions were executed utilizing the "Khojaly" craft during the preceding timeframe.



In the context of maritime expeditions traversing the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans, the vessel engaged in port calls at numerous global locations, encompassing over 15 ports across nations including the United States, China, South Korea, Indonesia, India, Mexico, and others.



Throughout this timeframe, an aggregate of 231,748 tons of freight, encompassing commodities such as soda, sugar, timber, sulfur, cement, and various other dry goods, was conveyed by the colossal vessel.



It is pertinent to highlight that the "Khojaly" vessel, which was commissioned in China on May 27 of the previous year, possesses unrestricted navigational capabilities. The ship's deadweight tonnage registers at 38,593 tons, with a length overall of 180 meters, a beam of 30 meters, a draft of 10.47 meters, and a maximum service speed of 15.7 knots.

