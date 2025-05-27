Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts reveals local spending shortfall from forecast

Azerbaijan’s local expenditures in cities and districts totaled 738.6 million manat ($438 million) last year, 5.9 percent below forecast. The Chamber of Accounts noted that savings were linked to vacant positions and lower costs in communal services. December recorded the highest spending, accounting for 21.3 percent of the total.

