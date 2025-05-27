Kazakhstan pulls back curtain on tally of energy facilities set for tune-up in 2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In 2025, Kazakhstan is set to roll up its sleeves and tackle repairs at more than 500 energy facilities, as Nabi Aytzhanov, the KEGOC Chairman, revealed during a government meeting. He hit the nail on the head with successful maintenance during the autumn-winter stretch of 2024-2025, tackling repairs on power units, boilers, and turbines, all while keeping the lights on with planned electricity imports. This resulted in a marked drop in equipment hiccups and emergency shutdowns, boosting grid reliability to new heights.

