Azerbaijan's property insurance market elevates in 4M2025
From January through April 2025, Azerbaijani insurers collected 70.8 million manat ($41.6 million) in property insurance premiums. This is a jump of 6.6 percent when you stack it up against the same time last year. Insurance payments shot up by a whopping 33.2 percent, reaching a tidy sum of 13.4 million manat ($7.9 million) during the reporting period.
