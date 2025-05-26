Next trial date for persons accused of many crimes against Azerbaijani people announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. As reported, court hearings on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghuksyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression, were continued on May 26, Trend reports.

At the Baku Military Court, under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (alternate judge Gunel Samedova), each of the defendants was provided with an interpreter in their known language and with lawyers for their defense.

The session was attended by the defendants, their lawyers, some of the victims, their legal successors and representatives, as well as prosecutors defending the state prosecution.

The court process will continue on May 26.

Will be updated