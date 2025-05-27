Azerbaijan targets non-oil revenues to cover budget costs, finance minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Of the 21.3 billion manat ($12.5 billion) of current expenditures made last year, 90 percent, or 19.2 billion manat ($11.3 billion), were covered by revenues from the non-oil and gas sector. This is important for us, said Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev, Trend reports.

He made the remark at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship during the discussion of the draft law “On Execution of the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024.”

“In terms of preserving our future financial sustainability, our main goal is to cover current budget expenditures precisely at the expense of non-oil revenues. We will work on this when presenting the budget for 2026 and next year, and shortly, we will set a goal to bring it to 100 percent,” the minister said.