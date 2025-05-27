May will only be a month of celebration from now on - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. May is now a double holiday for you – both Independence Day and the day you returned to Beylik, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with residents who relocated to the village of Beylik, Lachin district, Trend reports.

“But May was also a tragic month for the people of Lachin. It was in May that Lachin was occupied, 10 days after the occupation of Shusha. It was an immense tragedy - a great disaster for you and for our entire country. Because it was the occupation of Lachin that paved the way for our subsequent failures in the war. The then Nagorno-Karabakh region became geographically connected with Armenia. The notorious Lachin corridor, which no longer exists now, was opened. There has been the Lachin-Khankendi road there for many years now. The Lachin corridor has been consigned to history.

You know, those who lived through that time will remember very well that there was a power struggle in Azerbaijan. The Popular Front-Musavat tandem, which was striving to seize power in the country, committed treason. They played a great and disgraceful role in the occupation of our lands. It was just a month after the occupation of Lachin that they came to power—bringing great misfortune to our country. Selling lands to the enemy in order to gain power is a heinous crime - great betrayal, treachery, and cowardice. But that too is now history. That black page of our history has long been turned. Today, Azerbaijan has restored its sovereignty over its entire territory. From now on, May will only be a month of celebration for you and for all of us,” added the President.