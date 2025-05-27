Iran aims to strengthen ties with neighboring nations - President Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Iran's objective is to build better relations with neighboring countries, the Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian said at a press conference in Tehran ahead of a visit to Oman today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran seeks to develop interaction with neighboring countries in all possible spheres, including scientific, social, political, cultural, trade, and other spheres.

Pezeshkian stated that Iran's annual trade turnover with Oman is about $2.3 billion. This trade turnover is steadily growing. In the framework of the visit to Oman, the sides will exchange views on traffic, shipping, and trade.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left for Oman today on a two-day visit. The visit will take place at the invitation of the Sultan of the Kingdom of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.