Aircraft flying from Istanbul to Tbilisi makes emergency landing at Baku Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. On May 27, 2025, the captain of a Boeing 737 aircraft operated by Turkish Airlines, en route from Istanbul to Tbilisi, requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The reason was unfavorable weather conditions at the destination airport in Georgia, Trend reports.

The aircraft successfully landed at Baku Airport at 21:06 local time.

Passengers are advised to contact Turkish Airlines representatives for more detailed information regarding the flight.

It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev International Airport, as the region’s leading aviation hub, promptly implements emergency response measures and provides all necessary technical and logistical support. The airport defines passenger and flight safety as an absolute priority in accordance with international standards.