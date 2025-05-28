Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Iranian Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

Politics Materials 28 May 2025 10:32 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28.​ Iran congratulates the people and government of the friendly and neighboring country, Azerbaijan, on its Independence Day, the publication of the Iranian MFA on X said, Trend reports.

The ministry wished for growth and prosperity for this country, and the ever-increasing development of relations between the two nations.

Independence Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan on May 28. In 1918, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was proclaimed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more