Iranian Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28.​ Iran congratulates the people and government of the friendly and neighboring country, Azerbaijan, on its Independence Day, the publication of the Iranian MFA on X said, Trend reports.

The ministry wished for growth and prosperity for this country, and the ever-increasing development of relations between the two nations.

Independence Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan on May 28. In 1918, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was proclaimed.

