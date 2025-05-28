Azerbaijan unveils nation's education spending's GDP share in 2024

In 2024, Azerbaijan put its money where its mouth is, earmarking 4.6 billion manat ($2.7 billion) for education. They spent 4.4 billion manat ($2.6 billion), which is a step in the right direction, showing a 6.4 percent increase compared to 2023. Education accounted for 3.5 percent of GDP and 11.6 percent of the state budget, a slice of the pie that speaks volumes. All in all, a whopping 11.5 billion manat ($6.8 billion) was funneled into education, health, and social protection, marking a 2.3 percent increase from 2023.

