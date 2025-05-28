Azerbaijan sets opening ceremony date for Lachin’s CIS cultural capital designation

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 28.​ The opening ceremony in connection with Lachin's declaration as the CIS cultural capital will take place in the near future, Huseyn Guliyev, official of the special representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"The event is planned to be held on June 2-4.

We expect a large number of guests at this event. As you can see, we are fully prepared to receive them," he added.

The Lachin city located in the Eastern Zangezur region of Azerbaijan, was declared the cultural center of the CIS in 2025, according to the decision of the CIS Humanitarian Cooperation Council in October 2024.

