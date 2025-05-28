Azerbaijan set to launch restoration of Minkand village soon

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 28.​ Minkand village in the Lachin district is planned to be restored with a beautiful project soon, Huseyn Guliyev, an official of the special representation in Lachin, said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He noted that the customer of this village will be the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

"The village project is already in the open press. Lachin has a very large tourism potential. Its relief, location, and the structure of the houses add strength to this beauty," the official added.

To note, Minkend village was liberated from the Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War in 2020.

