Kyrgyzstan experiences uptick in remittance inflows

Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan

Remittances to Kyrgyzstan saw a rise of 19.4 percent in March 2025 compared to the previous month. New data highlights the continued dominance of transfers from Russia and other CIS countries, with total inflows for the first quarter of the year surpassing $750 million.

