What Trump’s new foreign policy means - straight talk from Texas to Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. In the first episode of “The Real World Order,” a new show from the Baku Network think tank, host Elnur Enveroglu spoke with Frank Musmar, a political analyst from Texas State University, about the global impact of Donald Trump’s return to the White House in 2025, Trend reports.

Musmar was direct. Trump 2.0 is rewriting U.S. foreign policy, shifting from military interventions to a focus on economic results. “He’s the MAGA movement — it’s not about bombs, it’s about balance sheets,” Musmar said.

They discussed Trump’s recent speech in Saudi Arabia, where he criticized past U.S. interventions in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya as costly failures. Musmar agreed, calling Trump’s approach business-like: “If it doesn’t produce results, it’s cut.”

Ukraine was a key topic. Musmar called it “Europe’s proxy war with Russia” and warned that without U.S. support, Ukraine and the EU can’t sustain the conflict. He also criticized Europe’s reliance on Washington for defense funding and questioned the effectiveness of sanctions on Russia, pointing out that Russia still sells gas to Europe.

On China, Musmar explained that Trump’s trade war aimed to close loopholes allowing untaxed Chinese imports worth billions, calling it “economic invasion.” Trump’s tough stance forced China to negotiate, but challenges remain, especially with China’s Belt and Road ambitions.

Musmar summarized Trump’s new foreign policy as focused on tangible American interests rather than moral goals. “He’s not sending troops. He’s sending signals — if there’s no deal, there’s no point playing the game.”

For Baku Network, the episode was a statement: the South Caucasus is paying attention. With Trump shaking up global politics, this conversation—from Texas to Baku—offers insight into what might come next. One thing is clear: buckle up.