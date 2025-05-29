Kazakhstan sets new flight standards amid strategic talks with Kyrgyzstan

Photo: The Committee of Civil Aviation of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Representatives of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan and the State Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic held a working meeting in Astana as part of implementing the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation, Trend reports via the Committee of Civil Aviation of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged experiences in licensing and professional training of aviation personnel.

The Kazakh side presented new approaches to the issuance of aviation personnel certificates and qualification requirements, as well as shared information on air traffic management.

“We strive to improve the standards of training and certification for aviation personnel to ensure the safety and efficiency of air traffic in the region,” emphasized Adilzhan Sultanov, Director of the Licensing Department of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan.

In turn, Askhat Kesikbayev, Director of the Air Traffic Management Department of "Kazaeronavigation," highlighted the importance of mutual knowledge exchange.

“Sharing knowledge and best practices helps enhance flight safety and supports the development of civil aviation in both countries,” he said.

Following the meeting, the Kyrgyz delegation expressed gratitude for the advisory support provided and noted their readiness to further expand cooperation.

The working meeting marked an important step in strengthening the partnership between the two countries in the field of civil aviation, aimed at enhancing the professionalism of aviation experts and ensuring flight safety.