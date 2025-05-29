Kazakhstan, France commit to expedite pursuit of business deals

Photo: Akorda

At the Astana International Forum, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev rubbed elbows with key French officials and business leaders, shining a spotlight on France as a heavy hitter in trade and investment partnerships. The conversation revolved around joining forces in the realms of energy, nuclear power, healthcare, and water management, aiming to hit the ground running with collaboration. The meeting came on the heels of the Kazakhstan-France Business Forum, where 17 agreements were inked, underscoring the need for hitting the ground running with their implementation.

