Kyrgyz President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and myself, I sincerely congratulate you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Independence Day.

It is gratifying that independent Azerbaijan has achieved significant success and, effectively addressing both domestic and foreign issues, today holds a prominent position and enjoys great authority on the international stage.

Brotherhood and strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are developing on the basis of close friendship and mutual respect. I am deeply convinced that cooperation between our countries will continue to grow successfully for the benefit of our two brotherly peoples.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you good health and well-being, and to the people of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan – peace and prosperity," the letter reads.

