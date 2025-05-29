Kazakhstan’s KMG PetroChem tours Uzbek gas and oil refining facilities to enhance co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 28. A delegation from KMG PetroChem, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas (KMG), visited key gas processing, petrochemical, and oil refining facilities operated by Uzbekneftegaz and Uzkimyosanoat to strengthen cooperation and share expertise, Trend reports.

The delegation toured production sites including Shurtan GKM LLC, Uzbekistan GTL LLC, Mubarek Gas Processing Plant, Bukhara Oil Refinery, and Navoi Azot JSC to gain insight into their operational processes.

In the course of the visit, representatives from KMG PetroChem engaged with management and leading technical specialists of the plants to discuss enhancing production efficiency, automation strategies, process modernization, and the implementation of environmentally friendly technologies.

The parties also explored opportunities to expand collaboration, including potential joint projects focused on deep processing of hydrocarbon feedstock and optimization of production chains.

As part of the program, the guests inspected the infrastructure and technological lines of the plants, including existing quality control systems. Special attention was given to modernization efforts and new initiatives aimed at improving the environmental sustainability of the enterprises.

This visit represents a logical continuation of expanding cooperation within Central Asia. Given the strategic importance of the oil and gas refining sector for both countries, collaboration in this area opens new prospects for technological integration and sustainable growth.