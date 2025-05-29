Uzbekistan, China’s Henan Investment Group forge path for industrial and green energy co-op

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 28. Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with a delegation led by Zhu Hongbing, General Director of the Chinese Henan Investment Group company, and discussed the expansion of investment cooperation and joint projects in key sectors, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties explored prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in strategically important areas, including environmental protection, energy, transport, and logistics. Special emphasis was placed on the adoption of advanced technologies within the framework of the green transition, as well as the development of joint industrial and infrastructure projects.

Following the talks, the sides agreed to identify specific areas for launching new collaborative initiatives and expressed mutual interest in further strengthening their investment partnership.

The meeting reflects Uzbekistan’s ongoing commitment to attracting foreign investment and promoting technology-driven, sustainable growth in priority sectors.

Founded in 1992, Henan Investment Group specializes in investment activities across financial services and key industrial sectors. The company has a strong track record of supporting major development projects both in China and internationally.