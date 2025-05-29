Azerbaijan's non-oil exports shoot up in 4M2025

Non-oil exports from Azerbaijan totaled $1.1 billion between January and April 2025, an increase of 18 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2024. Gold, tomatoes, and urea were among the most important exports, with Russia and Türkiye being important customers. Through the export of satellite services to forty countries, Azercosmos contributed $5.6 million.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register