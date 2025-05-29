Uzbekistan unveils striking surge in vibrancy of its telecommunications landscape

Uzbekistan’s telecommunications sector is on the rise, hitting 7.7 trillion soums ($616 million) in the first four months of 2025 — a 14.4 percent jump compared to the previous year — fueled by an ever-growing appetite for digital services and the expansion of infrastructure.

