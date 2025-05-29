Azerbaijan's Iteca Caspian reveals global participation for upcoming Baku Energy Week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Baku Energy Week will host 267 companies from 39 countries this year, Naila Aliyeva, project manager of Iteca Caspian, said at a press conference dedicated to Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

She listed the names of the countries that will participate in the exhibition.

"In addition to Azerbaijan, the countries participating include Germany, the United States of America, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, the UAE, UK, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, China, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, India, Israel, Switzerland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Guinea-Bissau, Luxembourg, Hungary, Egypt, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Japan. Germany is participating with a national pavilion.

The exhibition will also feature stands of well-known publishing houses, magazines, newspapers, news agencies, and online media outlets specializing in the oil and gas sector.

This year, 35 percent of the exhibition participants are new companies. International interest in Azerbaijan's oil, gas, and energy sector continues to grow: about 70 percent of the exhibition participants are foreign companies, and 30 percent are local enterprises. This once again demonstrates the high level of international cooperation, as well as the active participation of local businesses. Leading companies in the industry, which are regular participants of the exhibition, cover 40 percent of the exhibition area. Traditionally, many of them participate as sponsors, confirming their contribution to the development of the energy sector.

"The important sections covered by the 30th Anniversary International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition include oil and gas field development, oil and gas transportation and production, telecommunications and IT, oil and gas processing, construction and installation works in the energy sector, innovative technologies, etc. The exhibition will also present innovations related to artificial intelligence, decarbonization, the drilling sector, as well as the production and storage of oil and non-gas products.

The 13th Caspian International Energy and Green Energy Exhibition 'Caspian Power' will feature innovations and related proposals from international and local companies in the field of development and use of energy and green energy sources. The exhibition will showcase products and services in solar energy, wind energy, geothermal energy, thermal energy, mechanical engineering and energy equipment, electric vehicles, energy-saving technologies, and other sectors, as well as new projects," Aliyeva emphasized.

