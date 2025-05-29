Karabakh and East Zangezur’s new HPPs to deliver major gas savings (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 29. The number of hydroelectric power plants put into operation in Karabakh and East Zangezur districts has increased to 38, and their capacity increased to 307 MW due to the launch of 6 hydroelectric power plants, Trend reports.

The green energy produced by these hydropower plants saves up to 200 million cubic meters of natural gas and prevents up to 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere annually.

Director of “Green” Energy Power Plant LLC, Ramiz Valiyev, noted in an interview that “Ashagi Malibeyli" and "Mirik" hydroelectric power plants are built on the section of the Zabukh River, which is the right tributary of the Khakari River, passing through the territory of Malibeyli and Mirik villages of Lachin district. State-of-the-art equipment and optical cable lines have been installed at the 3.1 MW Ashagi Malibeyli and 3.5 MW Mirik hydroelectric power plants. Thus, the stations are integrated into the centralized SCADA system of the country's energy system. It is expected that “Ashagi Malibeyli” and “Mirik” HPPs will produce 20 million kilowatt-hours of “green” energy per year, which in turn will save 4.3 million cubic meters of natural gas, prevent emissions of 8 thousand tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere per year. The new stations will employ residents of the Lachin district.