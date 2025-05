Photo: Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared a message on social media to mark the opening of Lachin International Airport, Trend reports.

In his post, the Turkish leader wrote:

"May the Lachin airport, which my brother Ilham Aliyev and I opened today, become a symbol of Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship and brotherhood, and bring benefit and success to Azerbaijan and our region."