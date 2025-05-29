Kazakhstan urges nuclear non-proliferation, citing tragic legacy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Today, nine countries together hold over 13,000 nuclear warheads, and experts warn that the risk of their use, whether by miscalculation, accident, or escalation, is increasing, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a plenary session of the Astana International Forum, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, the consequences of even a single nuclear warhead explosion could be devastating. Scientists believe that beyond immediate destruction, it could trigger a global climate catastrophe and lead to crop failures.

“We know what this means. Kazakhstan is still dealing with the historical consequences of 450 nuclear tests conducted on its territory. In the name of peace, we renounced the inherited nuclear arsenal. Today, we continue to advocate for the non-proliferation of nuclear and biological weapons,” Tokayev noted.

The President of Kazakhstan also touched upon the topic of international conflicts and wars.

“According to data from last year, 52 countries were involved in armed conflict. Economic losses due to violence reached 19 trillion dollars — about 13.5 percent of the world's GDP. However, behind these figures lies a more alarming reality: modern conflicts are becoming increasingly prolonged and complex. They often involve a large number of actors, including non-state groups. Furthermore, these conflicts are based on deeply rooted contradictions,” President Tokayev added.

President Tokayev emphasized that these factors significantly complicate the achievement of lasting peace.

“The greatest concern in this global situation is that it completely contradicts new trends related to artificial intelligence, which is beginning to dominate, leading humanity to a radically renewed and as yet unknown reality, bringing new meanings and new assessments,” Tokayev stressed.

Today, the Astana International Forum is taking place in Kazakhstan’s capital. The event is attended by: President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alen Berse, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, heads of UN system organizations, and other respected participants.