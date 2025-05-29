Uzbekistan, Sweden discuss expanding trade and investment cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. Mansur Rasulov, Director of the Investment Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with a delegation of Swedish business representatives led by Camilla Melander, Director General of the Department for Trade Policy at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, to discuss the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

Special attention was given to strategic sectors such as industry, electrical engineering, agriculture, and geology. The two sides agreed on concrete joint measures aimed at boosting mutual trade and attracting Swedish investment into Uzbekistan’s dynamic and expanding market.

The Swedish delegation was presented with a detailed overview highlighting Uzbekistan’s comprehensive investment potential. The presentation covered economic opportunities, the country’s favorable investment climate, and its export capabilities, aiming to showcase the benefits of doing business in Uzbekistan.

At the conclusion of the talks, both parties expressed a strong commitment to continuing support for joint investment projects, deepening practical cooperation, and advancing new collaborative initiatives.

In January 2025, Sweden exported goods worth approximately $760,000 to Uzbekistan, marking a sharp 65.6 percent decline compared to January 2024, when exports totaled around $2.2 million. Over the past five years, trade between the two countries has declined at an average annual rate of 1.35 percent.