TransLogistics and Caspian Exhibition offer unique chances to touch potential customers - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. TransLogistika and Caspian Exhibition provides unique opportunities to meet with heads and specialists of state transport agencies from both Azerbaijan and regional countries, get acquainted with the activities of new companies, and establish contacts with potential customers, Laman Aghayeva, project manager of Caspian Event Organizers company, said at a press conference dedicated to the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

She noted that, in addition to Azerbaijan, companies from Türkiye, Belarus, Russia, China, India, Georgia, and Switzerland will also participate in the exhibition.

"Along with commercial companies, state institutions will also be actively represented at the exhibition. This year, structures such as the Azerbaijan State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurial Organizations of Azerbaijan will participate in the exhibition with their stands. In addition, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus, as well as Belarusian Railways, will also be represented at the event.

The TransLogistics and Caspian exhibitions are supported by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, the Agency for the Promotion of Export and Investments (AZPROMO), the National Confederation of Entrepreneurial Organizations, TRAFIKA and the Association of Azerbaijan Exhibition Organizations," she added.

The 30th Baku Energy Week will take place from June 2 to 4, bringing together global energy leaders at the region’s leading industry event. Over the years, it has become a trusted platform for energy dialogue both regionally and internationally, securing its spot as one of the key events on the global energy calendar.

This year, Baku Energy Week will host 267 companies from 39 countries. Alongside Azerbaijan, participants come from Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine, the UAE, the UK and Northern Ireland, the US, Uzbekistan, and Guinea-Bissau.

