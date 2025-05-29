Kazakhstan to launch CryptoCity pilot zone for cryptocurrency transactions

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Kazakhstan plans to create an innovative pilot zone, CryptoCity, which will allow cryptocurrencies to be used to purchase goods, services, and for other purposes, said Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a plenary session of the Astana International Forum, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan’s strategic vision is not measured only by numbers. The reforms are aimed at creating a new social contract that will ensure the prosperity of the entire society.

“We are investing in human capital, expanding opportunities for young professionals. Our top priority is to reduce regional disparities and strengthen the middle class. That is why we continue to strengthen our potential in key sectors - from digital technologies and artificial intelligence to clean energy and high-value-added manufacturing,” noted the President of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also emphasized that Kazakhstan has made significant progress in digital transformation, reflecting our aspiration to become a Eurasian IT hub.

“We pay special attention to artificial intelligence. Our goal is to become an academic and innovation hub, where several foreign university branches will operate and partnerships in research and development will be established,” he added.

Today, the Astana International Forum is taking place in Kazakhstan’s capital. The event is attended by: President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alen Berse, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, heads of UN system organizations, and other respected participants.