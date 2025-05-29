Uzbekistan plots to roll out Face-ID in pension service provision

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Uzbekistan plans to introduce biometric face identification (Face-ID) and electronic signature in the provision of pension services and payment of pensions in cash, the executive director of the off-budget Pension Fund under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, Murodbek Atadjanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during an international conference on "Adaptation of Social Protection Systems in the Context of the Modern World Challenges" in Baku.

“Identity identification is required when paying pensions, and this process will be automatic. Pensioners will no longer need to carry a pension book or passport,” he said.

Atadjanov also noted that Uzbekistan's pension system is moderately working on introducing artificial intelligence capabilities. At the first stage, it is planned to launch a chatbot - an online consultant.

According to him, the task of the chatbot is to provide consultations in an online mode. “We already have all the necessary base: lists of typical questions and answers have been formed. It remains only a little more to train the model, and it will be able to independently respond to citizens' requests. This will provide instant service on pension issues and significantly relieve call centers,” he said.

The official added that the next direction will be to expand the use of electronic pension services among the population. It is planned to organize work on the digitization of data available in paper form.

Also, he explained, the population's skills in using electronic pension services will be improved.

“The highest priority for us is reforming the pension system. The Republic of Uzbekistan remains one of the last CIS and Central Asian countries that has not carried out a large-scale pension reform in the past 20 years,” he added.