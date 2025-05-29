Bank deposits decline in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangazur regions in past month
The economic regions of Karabakh and East Zangazur in Azerbaijan have seen a reduction in bank deposits, with the former seeing a monthly decline of more than 18%. In spite of this regional decline, national deposits increased by nearly 10 percent over the prior year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy