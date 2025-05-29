EU backs Kazakhstan's Aktau and Kuryk ports expansion as part of Trans-Caspian Corridor (Exclusive)

Kazakhstan’s Aktau and Kuryk ports are set for major capacity expansions under the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) initiative, focusing on modernizing equipment and infrastructure to handle increased cargo traffic efficiently. The EU is actively involved, reviewing investment proposals and supporting projects estimated to require around €307 million, aimed at boosting regional trade connectivity and economic growth.

