Azerbaijan, U.S. discuss prospects for bilateral relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Senator Steve Daines, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The current state and prospects of Azerbaijani-American relations, the importance of inter-parliamentary relations, regional security issues, as well as the situation in the region in the post-conflict period were discussed during the meeting.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the senator about the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the existing obstacles along the way.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.