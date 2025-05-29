Uzbekistan’s textile sector set for modernization with Pakistani partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. A delegation led by Azamat Tokhtaev, Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, recently visited Karachi, Pakistan, holding significant meetings with leading Pakistani textile companies Artistic Textile and Diners Textile, Trend reports.

Both companies sang the praises of Uzbekistan’s golden opportunity for investment, highlighting its talented workforce and treasure trove of resources, and they’re itching to roll up their sleeves and dive into significant investment projects in the country. These discussions are expected to accelerate the modernization of Uzbekistan’s textile sector through the adoption of advanced technologies, diversification of export markets, and increased foreign investment.

Artistic Textile, one of the world’s largest denim fabric and garment manufacturers, operates 18 factories, employs 25,000 workers, and manages 50,000 hectares of land. The company produces approximately $450 million worth of products annually, including 80 million square meters of denim fabric and 30 million garments. Its key export markets include the United States and Europe, supplying renowned global brands such as Levi’s, GAP, Target, Zara, H&M, Ralph Lauren, and HUGO BOSS.

Diners Textile, a leading men’s apparel manufacturer with an annual production of one million garments and a workforce of 6,000, operates retail outlets in Pakistan and the UAE. The company’s leadership has expressed support for direct investments in garment manufacturing and export initiatives in Uzbekistan.

