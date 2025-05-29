Uzbekistan, World Bank discuss boosting private investment in pharma sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. Director of Uzbekistan’s Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency, Abdulla Azizov, held a meeting with a delegation from the World Bank to discuss prospects for attracting private investment into the country’s pharmaceutical sector, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on strategic approaches to sector development and emphasized the critical role of pharmaceuticals in both the national healthcare system and broader industrial growth.

Particular attention was given to identifying key barriers that hinder active private sector participation in the industry.

Consequently, the stakeholders delineated critical domains necessitating prompt intervention, encompassing the formulation of explicit policy and regulatory paradigms, alongside the execution of regional infrastructural ventures.



The conclave culminated in a consensus regarding the criticality of leveraging global collaborations to optimize the governance and sustainable advancement of Uzbekistan’s pharmaceutical landscape.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel