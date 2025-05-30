Azerbaijan's gold export gains hit roof with tripling in 4M2025
Photo: Artificial intelligence
Azerbaijan exported gold worth $95.4 million from January through April 2025. This is a threefold increase of $64 million compared to $31.4 million during the same period last year. In April alone, gold exports reached $30.2 million, up 2.3 times from $12.9 million in April 2024.
