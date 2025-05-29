Azerbaijan ramps up its import operations from Pakistan in 4M2025

Compared to the same period in 2024, trade between Azerbaijan and Pakistan increased by 78.4 percent, reaching over $11 million from January to April 2025. In contrast to Pakistan's $10.9 million in imports, Azerbaijan only sent $2,000 in exports to that country. Pakistan saw a 1.8-fold surge in imports while exports plummeted.

Pakistan saw a 1.8-fold surge in imports while exports plummeted.