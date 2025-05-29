AzerGold's export revenues see major growth in 4M2025
Photo: AzerGold / Facebook
AzerGold CJSC significantly increased its export revenues in the first four months of the year, tripling the amount compared to the same period last year. The company ranked among the top state-owned exporters in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector, according to CAERC’s latest report.
