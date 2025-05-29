Azerbaijan's activities within CICA highlighted at Dushanbe forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. A forum on "Water Security and Climate Resilience: Addressing Environmental Challenges in CICA Member States" was held in Dushanbe, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The forum was organized within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) with the support of the CICA Secretariat. The event became part of the High-Level International Conference on Glacier Conservation.

During the event, statements were made on behalf of the Azerbaijani chairmanship of CICA and COP29. Participants were provided with information on Azerbaijan's contribution to strengthening water security and international cooperation at both the regional and global levels.

Participants discussed the implications of accelerated glacier melting due to climate change for water security and noted the need for adaptation measures and long-term sustainability. Particular attention was paid to the importance of collective efforts and cooperation in the field of rational water use.

There were also presentations on water security issues caused by climate change in CICA countries and the impact of water management on food security.