Iran spotlights increasing crude oil output in western part of Karun river
Iran plans to raise oil output from fields west of the Karun River to one million barrels per day, Deputy Oil Minister Hamid Bovard said. He noted the region’s key role in national production. Accelerating field development is essential to meet this goal.
