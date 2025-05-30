SOCAR's gas export division sees rise in export revenues in 4M2025
SOCAR’s Gas Export Division generated over $26 million in export revenue during the first four months of the year, marking a notable increase from the same period last year when no revenue was reported. SOCAR’s Marketing and Economic Operations Department also saw growth, maintaining its lead among state-owned exporters in the non-oil sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy