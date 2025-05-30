SOCAR's gas export division sees rise in export revenues in 4M2025

SOCAR’s Gas Export Division generated over $26 million in export revenue during the first four months of the year, marking a notable increase from the same period last year when no revenue was reported. SOCAR’s Marketing and Economic Operations Department also saw growth, maintaining its lead among state-owned exporters in the non-oil sector.

