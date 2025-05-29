Iranian airports experience surge in passenger traffic
Passenger transportation through Iranian airports rose by 26% in the first month of the current Iranian year compared to the same period last year. A total of 3.63 million passengers were transported, up from 2.88 million. Mehrabad, Mashhad, and Kish airports handled the largest share of this traffic.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy