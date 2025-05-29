Azerbaijani delegation embarks on cultural and media tour of Uzbekistan's Bukhara (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. An Azerbaijani media delegation took part in an organized tour of Uzbekistan's Bukhara, the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency told Trend.

The group began with a visit to the Bukhara Agrocluster LLC, where they observed the use of modern agricultural technologies and quality control laboratories.

The visit continued with a guided tour of the historic Ark Fortress, where participants learned about the architecture and historical significance of the site. Delegates also explored the museum exhibits displayed throughout the complex.

Following this, the group toured the Poi Kalon Architectural Ensemble, which features the Kalon Minaret, the Kalon Mosque, and the Miri-Arab Madrasah. The towering 12th-century minaret, a recognized symbol of Bukhara, left a lasting impression on the visitors.

The media tour concluded with a visit to the Sitori-i-Mokhi Khosa Palace, once the summer residence of the Emir of Bukhara. Today, the palace serves as a museum showcasing exquisite examples of decorative and applied arts.

