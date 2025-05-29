Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Finland's President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 29 May 2025 19:51 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Alexander Stubb /X

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Finland and myself, I wish to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 107th Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration," the letter reads.

