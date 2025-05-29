Iran reveals exact figures for upcoming oil production increase

Iran plans to increase crude oil production by 80,000 barrels per day by June 21, Farrokh Alikhani of the National Iranian Oil Company said. The Arvandan Oil and Gas Company (AOGC) is responsible for 20,000 barrels of this increase. Production growth efforts will continue through March 2026 despite a recent dip reported by OPEC.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register