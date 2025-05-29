Azerbaijan spills beans on Azerenergy's export earnings in 4M2025

Photo: azerenerji

Azerenergy's export revenue stream reached a total of $1.8 million during the period spanning January through April 2025. This signifies a pronounced downturn relative to the $47.3 million benchmark established during the corresponding timeframe of the previous fiscal year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register