Azerbaijan spills beans on Azerenergy's export earnings in 4M2025
Photo: azerenerji
Azerenergy's export revenue stream reached a total of $1.8 million during the period spanning January through April 2025. This signifies a pronounced downturn relative to the $47.3 million benchmark established during the corresponding timeframe of the previous fiscal year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy