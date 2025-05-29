Chinese ambassador paints stance of relations with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. China and Azerbaijan are entering a new era in their strategic partnership, said Lu Mei, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event at the Heydar Aliyev Center marking the official start of her diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, Lu Mei noted that relations between China and Azerbaijan are rapidly expanding in all areas and that the recent state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to China marked the beginning of a historic new phase in bilateral cooperation.

"China and Azerbaijan signed a joint declaration on establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership, which has opened a new page in the history of our relations," the ambassador said.

Lu Mei emphasized that particular attention will be paid to cultural exchange, the development of trade and economic ties, and joint projects in high technology and digital transformation.

"I am committed to actively promoting the friendship between China and Azerbaijan, becoming a sincere bridge between our peoples, and a reliable partner in strengthening practical cooperation," the ambassador added.

