Iran's Shahid Salimi Neka TPP elevates electricity generation

The Shahid Salimi Neka Thermal Power Plant in Mazandaran Province increased electricity production by 29.8% in the first two months of the current Iranian year. The plant generated 1.57 billion kilowatt-hours despite undergoing repair work on several blocks. The CEO emphasized the significant improvement compared to the same period last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register