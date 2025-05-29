Iran's Shahid Salimi Neka TPP elevates electricity generation
The Shahid Salimi Neka Thermal Power Plant in Mazandaran Province increased electricity production by 29.8% in the first two months of the current Iranian year. The plant generated 1.57 billion kilowatt-hours despite undergoing repair work on several blocks. The CEO emphasized the significant improvement compared to the same period last year.
