Niagara Falls aglow in colors of Azerbaijani flag for marking independence day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. In a dazzling display, Canada's Niagara Falls was bathed in the vibrant hues of Azerbaijan’s national flag, marking the joyous occasion of the country’s Independence Day on May 28, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The light show was organized through the joint efforts of the “Vatan” Azerbaijani Art and Culture Center, the Canada Azerbaijan House, and the Azerbaijan Center for the Midwestern United States (ACMA).

With great enthusiasm and delight, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Canada and other communities' supporters gathered to see the performance. As Azerbaijani songs like "Azerbaijan" and "Khudayar Tasnif" rang out, the crowd got into the party spirit.

Additionally, a car rally was held from Toronto to Niagara Falls, co-organized by the “Vatan” Center and the Canada Azerbaijan House. The event attracted the attention of local residents and tourists, who were provided with information about Azerbaijan’s Independence Day and its historical significance.

